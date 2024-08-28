EC notice to BJP for using a child in Saini’s campaign video

The Election Commission of India has taken a serious view of the BJP’s Haryana unit using a child in a social media campaign video and issued a notice the party’s State president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post on X, which features Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini interacting with children at various social events, begins with a child saying, “Apki baar Saini sarkar (this time Saini government)”.

Sources in the EC said that the video was violative of its guidelines prohibiting the use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A show-cause notice has been issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, to BJP’s State president for immediate corrective action. He has been asked to submit a response by 6 p.m. on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

In a communication to all political parties in February in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the commission had conveyed “zero tolerance” towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates.

It also asked all political parties and candidates to ensure strict compliance with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

“District Election Officers and Returning Officers shall bear personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour. Any violation of these provisions by election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action,” it had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.