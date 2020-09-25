EC likely to announce Bihar assembly poll dates on Friday

New Delhi

25 September 2020 08:59 IST

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 p.m. on Friday. Though the purpose has not been mentioned, the schedule for Bihar assembly polls is likely to be announced.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.