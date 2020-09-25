National

EC likely to announce Bihar assembly poll dates on Friday

A view of the logo of Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
PTI New Delhi 25 September 2020 08:59 IST
Updated: 25 September 2020 09:15 IST

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 p.m. on Friday. Though the purpose has not been mentioned, the schedule for Bihar assembly polls is likely to be announced.

Advertising
Advertising

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

Comments
More In National
Bihar
Read more...