EC issues notification for Haryana Assembly polls and third phase of voting in J&K

With this, the process of filing nominations has begun for both

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the logo of the Election Commission of India.

A view of the logo of the Election Commission of India. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday (September 5, 2024) issued a notification for Assembly polls in Haryana and the third and final phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir.

With this, the process of filing nominations has begun for both.

For Haryana, the last date for filing the nomination is September 12. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up the next day. While the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 16, the polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The EC had changed poll dates for Haryana which were earlier scheduled for October 1 after representations from many social and political organisation as it fell on a major festival of a local community.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where 40 seats will vote in the third phase on October 1, the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 13. The last date for withdrawing nominations is September 17.

Polling will be held on October 1 and counting is scheduled on October 8.

The Assembly polls, the first in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, would be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

The Supreme Court had last year while upholding the scrapping of Article 370 directed that Assembly election be held by September 30. The last assembly election was held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 in five phases.

Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade. In June 2018, the BJP withdrew support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition government. The region was under the Governor’s rule before the Union government in August 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which granted it special status.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:43 am IST

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

