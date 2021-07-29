EC holds review meeting for upcoming Assembly polls

There was a need to rationalise polling stations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Election Commission on Wednesday held a review meeting on the “advance planning” for upcoming elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, an EC statement said.

The EC met the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and discussed issues including facilities at polling stations, the electoral roll, postal ballots for electors over 80 years and arrangement of EVMs and VVPATs, the EC said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in his address stressed on the importance of the purity of the electoral roll and asked the CEOs to address pending voter registration applications. He also said there was a need to rationalise polling stations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey told the CEOs that the focus should be on “filling up infrastructure gaps and logistics requirement, updation and purification of electoral rolls and an extensive voter education and empowerment outreach programme,” the statement said.