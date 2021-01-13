National

EC holds meeting with Home Secretary

The Election Commission on Tuesday discussed the requirement of security forces for the upcoming Assembly polls with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at its headquarters here.

“The meeting was primarily to discuss requirement vis-à-vis availability of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and related matters, for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry,” the EC statement said.

The terms of the Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam Assemblies will end in May, while the Kerala and Puducherry Assemblies’ terms will end in June.

