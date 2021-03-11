EC files FIR over ‘fake news’ on hacking of EVMs

NEW DELHI

11 March 2021 22:18 IST

2017 news report being circulated on social media, says poll panel

The Election Commission on Thursday said an FIR had been lodged over “fake news” about hacking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being spread on social media.

In a statement, the EC said, “It has come to the notice of Election Commission of India that an old fake news about EVM hacking is being circulated on some social media platforms/internet.”

It added that the news article from December 21, 2017 said “maliciously” that former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy had “opined that a particular party won assembly elections by hacking EVMs”.

Advertising

Advertising

“This wrongful information was previously debunked by former CEC himself, soon after this matter had come to his knowledge in 2018. This news is again being circulated by some miscreants on social media,” the EC said.

It added that Mr. Krishnamurthy had on Wednesday issued a statement refuting the news again.

The EC said an FIR had been lodged by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to punishment for defamation, and Sections 128 and 134 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, pertaining to maintenance of secrecy of voting and breach of official duty in connection with elections respectively.

“Investigation has been initiated in this matter and stern action will be taken against the miscreants who have uploaded fake news to create wrong impressions about the election process,” the EC said.