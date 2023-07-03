EC comes up with online portal for parties to file financial statements

July 03, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on July 3 launched a new web portal to enable political parties to file financial accounts online. This includes contribution reports and poll expenditure accounts.

The online availability of the data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency, the ECI said in a letter to all political parties.

The move is part of the poll panel’s “3C strategy” comprising clean up, crackdown and compliance to strengthen transparency and accountability in the political funding and expenditure on which it had been working for a year now under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources said.

Any political party which does not wish to submit reports online would have to give a justification to the commission for this which would be published on the ECI website for the benefit of voters.

“The Commission will, in turn, publish all such reports online, along with a letter of justification sent by the party for not filing financial statements online,” the EC said in a statement. The Commission said the step has been taken with twin objectives— to overcome difficulties in filing physical reports, and to ensure timely filing in a standardised format. The portal will facilitate the online filing of Contribution Reports, Audited Annual Accounts and Election Expenditure Statements by political parties. These financial statements are required to be submitted by political parties to the Election Commission/Chief Electoral Officers of States/Union Territories, as per the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 and transparency guidelines issued by the Commission, from time to time, over the last many years, the poll panel said.

