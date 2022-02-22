EC bars BJP MLA from campaigning for 24 hours for MCC violation

His speech on February 18 ‘utterly irresponsible and provocative’, it says

Special Correspondent

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP MLA and candidate from Tiloi in Uttar Pradesh Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from campaigning for 24 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC said Mr. Singh’s speech on February 18 was “utterly irresponsible and provocative” and had the “undertone and propensity to disturb religious harmony of society”. The EC barred him from holding any public meetings, rallies, processions, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print and social) for 24 hours from 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The EC had issued Mr. Singh a notice on Sunday to which he replied accepting that he had made the speech in question on February 18, but said he was referring to the Ahmedabad blast case and not to any community in India, the EC order said.