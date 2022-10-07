EC asks Uddhav to respond on symbol dispute matter by Saturday

The EC said the group led by Mr. Shinde had on Tuesday sent an application asking for the party’s “bow and arrow” symbol to be allotted for the ongoing by-election to Andheri East Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India on Friday asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to submit his response by 2 p.m. on Saturday in the dispute between him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about who controls the Shiv Sena.

The two factions have claimed that they represent the real Shiv Sena and were asked by the EC to submit any documents to support their claims by Friday.

The EC said in its letter to Mr. Thackeray that his reply had not been received yet.

“In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” the EC said.