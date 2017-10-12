Election dates for Gujarat, Himachal Assemblies to be announced today

The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for elections to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assemblies on Thursday evening at a press conference.
While the term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on January 22, that of the 68-member Himachal House will come to an end on January 7.
While the Congress has not named anyone as its chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat polls, it has announced Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the nominee.
