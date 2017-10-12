National

Election dates for Gujarat, Himachal Assemblies to be announced today

The Election Commission of India. File photo

While the term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on January 22, that of the 68-member Himachal House will end on January 7.

The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for elections to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assemblies on Thursday evening at a press conference.

While the Congress has not named anyone as its chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat polls, it has announced Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the nominee.

