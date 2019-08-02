EC announces bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats

The Election Commission on Thursday announced bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats, including the one vacated by Samajwadi Party’s Neeraj Shekhar who joined the BJP.
The bypolls will be held on August 26, the EC said.
The other seat is from Rajasthan where sitting BJP member Madanlal Saini passed away.
While Mr. Saini’s term was to end on April 3, 2024, Mr. Shekhar was to be a member of the upper house till 25 November, 2020.
The counting of votes will be held on August 26 evening after the elections, the EC said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor