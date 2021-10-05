EC allots names, symbols to both LJP factions

The EC had last week passed an interim order keeping the name and symbol of bungalow frozen till the dispute is resolved

The Election Commission on October 5 announced that the Lok Janshakti Party faction led by Chirag Paswan will be called LJP (Ram Vilas) and have the symbol of a helicopter, while the Pashupati Kumar Paras faction will be called Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and will have the symbol of a sewing machine.

The two factions were asked to submit options for names and symbols by October 4.

The EC said “…in order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedents”. The symbols alloted would cover the period of the by-elections to the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly constituencies and continue till the EC makes a final determination of the dispute.

After the death of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan last year, his son, Chirag Paswan, and his brother, Mr. Paras, both staked claim to the party leadership.