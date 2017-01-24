National

EC advisory on Union Budget

The Election Commission on Monday directed the Centre not to announce schemes specific to poll-bound States in the Union Budget.

“It may be ensured that in the Budget speech, the government’s achievements in respect of the said five States [Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand] will also not be highlighted in any manner,” said the EC order.

The Commission cited a 2009 advisory to all the States and Union Territories on introduction of the Budget (2009-10) in which it had advised that in cases of poll-going States, a vote-on-account should be taken.

The Election Commission said the government should maintain a level playing field and not announce any programme that would have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the ruling party(ies).

On January 5, a delegation of the Opposition parties had petitioned the Election Commission seeking a recommendation to the Centre to defer the Budget presentation.

The Commission sought a response, in which the government defended its decision to present the Budget on February 1 stating that it was an annual constitutional exercise with respect to all the States.

The government also justified the decision to advance the date of presentation stating that this would ensure that budgetary allocations were made available for expeditious implementation of the projects.

