Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

National
Comments
Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal08 June 2020 16:48 IST
Updated: 08 June 2020 17:00 IST
1 / 18
Temples, mosques, churches and gurudwars opened their doors for the devotees after more than two months. Malls and markets too welcomed guests. Restaurants allowed dine-in, with riders.
In the next phase of Unlock 1.0, many States allowed restaurants, markets and places of worship to open. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and usage of sanitisers are now mandatory.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Multimedia Photos National