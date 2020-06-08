National

Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

Temples, mosques, churches and gurudwars opened their doors for the devotees after more than two months. Malls and markets too welcomed guests. Restaurants allowed dine-in, with riders.

In the next phase of Unlock 1.0, many States allowed restaurants, markets and places of worship to open. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and usage of sanitisers are now mandatory.

