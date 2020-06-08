Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

1/18

A TTD employee prays to Gali Gopuram atop the hill, while proceeding to Tirumala in a bus at the Alipiri security point. Lord Venkateshwara temple will be open to locals alone for the next few days as a test run, before welcoming pilgrims. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

With the State government easing lockdown guidelines, hotels reopened in Vijayawada. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

The iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan, known for benne dosa re-opened with safety measures at Gandhi Bazar, Basavangudi, Bengaluru. Photo: V Sreenivasa Murthy

As per the Home Ministry’s standard operating procedure for restaurants, servers have to wear mask, gloves and face shield, while serving food to customers. Seen here is People's Park restaurant in Coimbatore. Photo: M. Periasamy

People standing in queue to enter a shopping mall in Visakhapatnam. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Markets opened partially in Srinagar. The administration has said that restrictions on public movement and non-essential activities as per the last order issued on May 31 will continue to remain enforced till further orders. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

People rushing to board a bus in Kolkata. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Security guards screen employees before entering the Central Building in Pune. Offices resumed work with 10% staff in Maharashtra. Photo: Jignesh Mistry

Housekeeping staff at Viviana mall in Mumbai sanitises the premises on Monday. Malls are yet to be opened for public in the city. Photo: Vibhav Birwatkar

In order avoid crowding, Maharashtra government has allowed shops on one side to open in a day. Seen here is a marketplace at Bhuleshwar in South Mumbai. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Devotees maintaining physical distancing while offering prayers at the Immaculate Conception cathedral in Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar

A devotee being sanitised as she enters the Peddamma temple in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Devotees were allowed inside Bengaluru’s Doddaganapathy temple only after checking their temperature. Photo: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Devotees sanitise their hands before paying obeisance at the supreme temporal seat at Golden Temple in Amritsar. Photo: Special Arrangement

Devotees stand in a queue to maintain physical distancing at Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar

A devotee offers puja at Chintpurni temple in Vishwas Nagar, New Delhi. Even as the guidelines prohibit touching of idols and spraying holy water, these rules were flouted on the first day itself. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Devotees stand in queue to offer prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. They were advised to bring their own mats in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar