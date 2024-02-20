Easy to understand

February 20, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST

The Vedas are difficult to understand and can be misinterpreted. For example, the Vedas speak of yagas to destroy enemies. These are called abhichara yagas. But the Vedas also warn that naraka is guaranteed if one performs such yagas. So, one could get mixed up when reading the Vedas. But Srimad Bhagavatam does not say anything that is difficult to comprehend, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

The karmakanda portion of the Vedas talk about karmas. The Jnana kanda portions deal with Vedanta. Thus, the Vedas deal with matters of this world also. But Srimad Bhagavatam talks only of the Supreme One, Lord Narayana. It is not concerned with trivial goals, but only speaks of how to attain moksha. Being devoted to Bhagavan is the highest dharma, and it is this dharma that Srimad Bhagavatam talks about. While the message is important, equally important is the person who is giving us the message. Srimad Bhagavatam came from Sage Vyasa. And Vyasa is considered an avatara of Vishnu.

Bhagavatam highlights the auspicious qualities of Vishnu. The word stotra often carries with it a negative connotation. We use it when a person is flattered, to obtain some favour from him. But in the case of Bhagavan, stotra of Him, praise of Him, is justified, because He has no negative attributes. When a person listens to Srimad Bhagavatam, his heart becomes like a temple. The Lord is glad to reside in this temple. He is happier to be in the heart of such a devotee, than He is in the milky ocean.

