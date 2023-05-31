ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

May 31, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs said restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations

PTI

File photo of Indian Army in eastern Ladakh | Photo Credit: PTI

India and China on May 31 held in-person diplomatic talks here and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in a "frank and open manner".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations and to this objective both sides agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date.

Also read | The LAC crisis and the danger of losing without fighting

The meeting took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner," the MEA said.

"Restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations," it said.

ALSO READ
India’s China strategy needs to be debated

"In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meeting at an early date," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India-China / defence

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US