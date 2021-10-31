National

Eastern Air Command chief reviews operational preparedness at two IAF stations

Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal D.K. Patnaik visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) stations at Bagdogra and Bhuttabari in West Bengal and reviewed the operational preparedness, a defence spokesperson said in Shillong on October 31.

The air officer commanding in-chief visited the stations from October 28 to October 30.

“During his maiden visit to the stations, he reviewed the current operational preparedness of the base,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“He also interacted with the personnel and urged them to train well and be prepared to undertake tasks assigned in a professional manner,” it added.


