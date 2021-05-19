National

East coast may see formation of cyclone; likely to hit WB, Odisha coast by May 27

A cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and expected to hit the eastern coast on May 27, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Science said on Wednesday.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said a cyclone circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 23.

“It is likely that it will intensify into a cyclone and hit the West Bengal and Odisha coast,” Mr. Rajeevan said.

It may not be as severe as cyclone Tauktae, which intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.

May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 2:20:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/east-coast-may-see-formation-of-cyclone-likely-to-hit-wb-odisha-coast-by-may-27/article34594534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY