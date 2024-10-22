A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) morning as it rolled towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its bulletin, the IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 730 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 770 km south-southeast of Sagar island in West Bengal around 5.30 a.m.

The depression will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and cross north Odisha and southern West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar in the early morning hours of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, it said.

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 23 to 25, the IMD warned that wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometre per hour (kmph) along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts and gradually increase thereafter.

Southern Bengal districts to witness heavy rainfall

The storm is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in southern West Bengal districts on October 24 and 25, the IMD said. The weather system will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpours at one or two places in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Jhargram.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Bankura districts between October 24 and 25.

A deep depression is a more intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm, according to the IMD.

800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha: Minister

The Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of all staff from October 23 to 25 in view of the cyclone forecast. In a letter to all the departments, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) D.K. Singh asked them to remain prepared to tackle the challenges of the impending calamity.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said officials have so far visited 250 cyclone relief centres where the people will be housed after evacuation. “Food, water, medicine, electricity and other essentials are kept in readiness for the people to be evacuated due to the impending cyclone,” he said.

“Apart from 800 cyclone shelters, the minister said an additional 500 temporary shelters have been made ready including schools and colleges. The officials at the ground level have been instructed to make arrangements for women in cyclone shelters where women police will be deployed,” he said.

Odisha Director of Health Services Bijay Kumar Mohapatra assured that the State health department is fully prepared to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclone. “At the facility level, where all service providers will be available, no leave will be allowed. we are ensuring the logistics of the drug and consumable supply, specifically the anti-venom snake drug. We are also ensuring the provision of safe drinking water and 24-hour electricity,” Mr. Mohapatra added.

Schools shut, tourists in Puri asked to leave

Schools in some parts of Odisha were ordered to shut and tourists asked to vacate the popular beach city of Puri, as authorities braced for a severe cyclonic storm that is expected to hit later this week.

Tourists and pilgrims who frequent the coastal city of Puri, home to the famous Jagannath temple, have been asked to leave, officials said, while rescue teams were on standby.

