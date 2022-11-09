6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi

Tremors felt in Nepal and New Delhi

Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am.

The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earthquake at 90 km southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

The epicenter was in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology. ”Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal,” NCS tweeted.

