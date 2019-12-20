Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Kashmir

An earthquake shook some buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Kashmir in India on Friday, witnesses said.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centred in mountainous Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 210 km (130 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Officials in Kabul said they were assessing damage in areas around the sparsely populated epicentre.

In Pakistan, tremors shook furniture and power cable poles. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Waseem Ahmad, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad, estimated the quake to be about 6.4 magnitude.

“I was with my kids at a badminton court when we felt strong jolts,” said Nusrat Jabeen in Pakistan's capital. “It was very scary. We felt everything was shaking. We ran out for safety.”

Tremors were also felt in Kashmir where people rushed out of their homes and offices.

Tremors felt in North India

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region, jolted several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

“The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush,” an official of the Seismology Department said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake, which hit at 5:13 pm.

(With PTI inputs)