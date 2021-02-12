Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 in Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi

The earthquake was located at a depth of 74 km

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Tajikistan at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, according to an early report from India's National Centre for Seismology.

The impact of the quake was significant enough to be registered in the Delhi National Capital Region with several running out of their houses.

For a brief period, the NCS attributed the location of the earthquake to Amritsar, Punjab. "We can confirm there was no quake in Amritsar. The software picked up a signal erroneously. However we are investigating if another quake occurred," V.K. Bansal, Director, NCS told The Hindu.

