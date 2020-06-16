National

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits J&K, third in 3 days

A vehicle moves on the snow covered Highway connecting Kashmir valley with Kishtwar at Sinthan top South of Srinagar. Picture used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Jammu 16 June 2020 08:52 IST
Updated: 16 June 2020 08:52 IST

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said, the third to hit the union territory in three days.

However, there were no reports of any damage, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 7 am and its epicenter was is Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.

