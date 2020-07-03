National

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7 p.m. at a depth of 35 kilometres.

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi-NCR, triggering panic among people.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

