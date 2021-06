Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh

An Indian army convoy, carrying reinforcements and supplies, travels towards Leh. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Srinagar

28 June 2021 10:51 IST

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, June 28, 2021, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.