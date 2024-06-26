ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Manipur

Updated - June 26, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Bankura, Manipur

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area of the Bankura district at a depth of 25km, the NCS stated

ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur on June 26, 2024, according to the National Centre for Seismology. | Photo Credit: X/@NCS_Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur on Wednesday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area of the Bankura district at a depth of 25km, the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred at 7:09 p.m., according to NCS.

“EQ of M: 4.5, On June 26, 2024, 19:09:32 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 93.81 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur,” the NCS said in a post on ‘X’.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month also, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Manipur.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Manipur’s Kamjong area at a depth of 40 kilometres, the NCS stated.

