Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district in Rajasthan on Thursday, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan, according to the NCS.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 11.46 p.m. at a depth of five kilometres, it said.

