Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur's Ukhrul

July 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Ukhrul (Manipur)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of July 21, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 5.01 a.m. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 05:01:46 IST, Lat: 24.99 & Long: 94.21, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Earlier on July 21, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 a.m., the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one was of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 a.m. at a depth of 5 kilometres.