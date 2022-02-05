National

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits J&K

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, February 5, 2022 , but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes, officials said.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.


