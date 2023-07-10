Earthquake jolts J&K's Doda

July 10, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Jammu

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early July 10, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 5:38 a.m. There are no immediate reports of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said.

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.