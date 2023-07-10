Earthquake jolts J&K's Doda

July 10, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Jammu

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early July 10, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 5:38 a.m. There are no immediate reports of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/HwCuZM1na9@KirenRijiju@Ravi_MoES@moesgoi@Dr_Mishra1966pic.twitter.com/qSuzNZ8WDD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 10, 2023

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.