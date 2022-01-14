Earthquake hits J&K

The epicentre of the quake in Hindukush in Afghanistan on January 14, 2022. The quake was felt in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: earthquake.usgs.gov

Srinagar

14 January 2022 23:22 IST

The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37° north and 71.5° east at a depth of 81 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on January 14, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan, they said.

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 p.m. was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37° north and 71.5° east at a depth of 81 km, they said.

There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.