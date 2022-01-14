Earthquake hits J&K

The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37° north and 71.5° east at a depth of 81 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on January 14, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan, they said.

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 p.m. was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

