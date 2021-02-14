National

3.2-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

Image tweeted by the National Center for Seismology locates the epicentre of a quake that hit Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on February 14, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake
PTI Shimla 14 February 2021 20:33 IST
Updated: 14 February 2021 20:34 IST

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 p.m.

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on February 14 afternoon, the India Meteorological Department said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 p.m. The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the Met department said.

