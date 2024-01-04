ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar calls on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu

January 04, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Kathmandu

India and Nepal will sign agreements related to long-term energy cooperation and India’s proposal to increase funds for small development projects under the High-impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs)

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being welcomed upon his arrival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 4 called on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in Kathmandu before co-chairing the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

This is Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

Soon after arriving in Kathmandu in the morning, Mr. Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on President Paudel at the Presidential Office Sheetal Niwas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Paudel emphasised the need for collaboration and cooperation between Nepal and India on the areas of connectivity, mitigation of climate change impacts and hydropower development,” a source from the Presidential Office said.

Mr. Jaishankar then called on Prime Minister Prachanda at the latter’s office, Singhdurbar, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Earlier, the EAM was accorded a warm welcome by his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) where Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other senior officials were present too.

“Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days,” Mr. Jaishankar posted on X after landing.

Leading the delegation of their respective countries, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Saud will co-chair the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission that was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

“Nepal is a priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US