EAM Jaishankar calls on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu

India and Nepal will sign agreements related to long-term energy cooperation and India’s proposal to increase funds for small development projects under the High-impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs)

January 04, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being welcomed upon his arrival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being welcomed upon his arrival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 4 called on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in Kathmandu before co-chairing the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

This is Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

Soon after arriving in Kathmandu in the morning, Mr. Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on President Paudel at the Presidential Office Sheetal Niwas.

“President Paudel emphasised the need for collaboration and cooperation between Nepal and India on the areas of connectivity, mitigation of climate change impacts and hydropower development,” a source from the Presidential Office said.

Mr. Jaishankar then called on Prime Minister Prachanda at the latter’s office, Singhdurbar, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Earlier, the EAM was accorded a warm welcome by his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) where Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other senior officials were present too.

“Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days,” Mr. Jaishankar posted on X after landing.

Leading the delegation of their respective countries, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Saud will co-chair the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission that was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

“Nepal is a priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

