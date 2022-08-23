EAM S. Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Paraguay

EAM said that the establishment of a resident Indian Embassy will spur an expansion of the economic engagement between the two countries

CUE API Asuncion
August 23, 2022 13:24 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy in Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Twitter /@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy here in Paraguay with his counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola, expressing confidence that this new resident mission will take the bilateral relations to greater heights.

Mr. Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, is also the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Paraguay, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy in Paraguay with FM Julio Cesar Arriola. Thank Minister of Interior @FedericoA_GF for his presence. A reiteration of our strong bilateral relationship and our long-standing multilateral cooperation," EAM tweeted on Tuesday.

"Confident that this new resident mission will take the India-Paraguay relations to greater heights," EAM tweeted.

Also Read | Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay

The Indian Embassy in Paraguay began functioning from January this year.

The establishment of a resident Indian Embassy will spur an expansion of the economic engagement between the two countries. Trade and investment will be the focus of the bilateral activities, Mr. Jaishankar said on Monday.

