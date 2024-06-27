EAM Jaishankar urges safety for Indian projects in meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Than Shwe on June 26 as the latter transited through Delhi on his way to Tehran for the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue. The meeting acquires significance as it materialized in the backdrop of the fast deteriorating security scenario in Myanmar where the military rulers are facing a tough resistance from the Ethnic Armed Organisations.

“Discussed our deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border. India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing this situation. Particularly flagged illegal narcotics, arms smuggling and trafficking in persons as priority challenges,” said External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar after the meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to share further details about the meeting but indicating heightened concern about the safety requirements for the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, Dr Jaishankar said he “pressed for credible security protection for our ongoing projects in the country.”

Dr. Jaishankar also offered to help Myanmar “in any manner” during the conversation and urged for a return to the path of “democratic transition” in Myanmar.

Mr. U Than Shwe is in Tehran at present where he met with counterparts from Thailand, Nepal, Iran and Qatar among others. Myanmar’s international borders with Thailand, Bangladesh, India and China in recent months have come under the control of EAOs and there have been frequent reports of exodus of people from Myanmar into all the neighbouring countries.

With escalating violence between the forces of the military regime and the rebel groups, the Central Executive Committee of the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) based in Lawngtlai, Mizoram has issued a notice calling for a halt to all trade from Lawngtlai into Myanmar in the backdrop of attacks by the Myanmar military against the Chin community in the area near Mizoram.