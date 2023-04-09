ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar to embark on six-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique

April 09, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Jaishankar is also expected to meet several other ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday to explore ways to expand India's ties with the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said on Sunday that Mr. Jaishankar's first destination would be Uganda.

"The External Affairs Minister will visit Uganda from April 10-12. During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on leadership of the country and meet other Ministers," the MEA said.

It said Mr. Jaishankar will also inaugurate a transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An MoU between India and Uganda on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. 

The MEA said Mr. Jaishankar will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar powered water supply project in Uganda.

He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

The MEA said Mr. Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from April 13 to 15, adding  it will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique.

During the visit he will call on top leadership and also co-chair the fifth session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

Mr. Jaishankar is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique.

"The External Affairs Minister's visit to Uganda and Mozambique is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with these two countries," the MEA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

diplomacy / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US