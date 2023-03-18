HamberMenu
EAM Jaishankar says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front

The situation to my mind still remains very fragile, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said 

March 18, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
File photo of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The situation between India and China in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh is fragile and dangerous, with military forces deployed very close to each other in some parts, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on March 18.

At least 24 soldiers were killed when the two sides clashed in the region in mid-2020, but the situation has been calmed through rounds of diplomatic and military talks.

Violence erupted in the eastern sector of the undemarcated border between the two nations in December but did not result in any deaths.

"The situation to my mind still remains very fragile because there are places where our deployments are very close up and in military assessment therefore quite dangerous," Mr. Jaishankar said at an India Today conclave.

