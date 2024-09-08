GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EAM Jaishankar in Saudi Arabia for India-GCC foreign ministers' meeting

In Riyadh, Mr. Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several GCC member countries

Updated - September 08, 2024 12:44 pm IST - Riyadh

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in Riyadh on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Germany and Switzerland, to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers’ meeting. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Riyadh in the Saudi capital on Sunday (September 8, 2024) on a two-day visit to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting.

Also read | PM Modi not to address UNGA session, Jaishankar to deliver speech on September 28

Mr. Jaishankar is in Riyadh on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Germany and Switzerland.

"Arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take part in the First India - Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Thank Abdulmajeed Al Smari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs for the warm reception," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The GCC is an influential grouping comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at $184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

In Riyadh, Mr. Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several GCC member countries.

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Saturday said India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, including in areas of trade and investment, energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

"The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million," it said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministers meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors," it said.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:36 pm IST

