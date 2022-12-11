EAM Jaishankar, PM Modi pays tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary

December 11, 2022 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid tributes to the famous poet.

ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets K.V. Krishnan, grandnephew of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

"I bow to the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. 'Mahakavi Bharathiar' embodied remarkable courage and outstanding intellect," PM Modi tweeted.

"He had a grand vision for India's development and the empowerment of every Indian. We are working to realise his ideas across different sectors," PM Modi added.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid a visit to the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on his birth anniversary.Jaishankar met his grandnephew K.V. Krishnan during his visit."Privileged to visit the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on his birth anniversary today. Humbled to receive blessings and encouragement from his grandnephew Thiru K V Krishnan ji," Mr. Jaishankar had tweeted.

C. Subramaniya Bharathiyar was a poet, freedom fighter and social reformer from Tamil Nadu. He was known as Mahakavi Bharathiyar and the laudatory epithet Mahakavi means a great poet. According to Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement, he is considered one of India's greatest poets. His songs on nationalism and freedom of India helped to rally the masses to support the Indian Independence Movement in Tamil Nadu.

