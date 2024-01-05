EAM Jaishankar offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

January 05, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Kathmandu

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday, January 5, 2024, visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered prayers there.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

He visited the Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning before starting his engagements in the country on the second day.

Situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu, Pashupatinath is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal. It attracts hundreds and thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world apart from being a major tourist destination.

The centuries-old temple is devoted to the Lord Shiva, in his avatar as Pashupati, the protector of animals.

