EAM Jaishankar meets Vietnam FM Son, discusses cooperation in key sectors

October 16, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Hanoi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on October 16 and discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like trade, energy, defence and maritime security while also sharing perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the region.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Son also jointly unveiled commemorative stamps celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Vietnam.

“Stamps depicting Kalaripayattu and Vovinam capture our shared affinity for sports and celebrate the strong cultural, social & people-to-people links between India and Vietnam,” he posted on X.

Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived on a four-day official visit to Vietnam on Oct. 15, also attended a meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi on Oct. 16.

“Thank my co-chair @FMBuiThanhSon. Our discussions covered cooperation in political, defence & maritime security, judicial, trade & investment, energy, development, education & training, science & technology, cultural domains,” he said.

“Convinced that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will only further strengthen over the coming years. Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region, our commitment to global issues and our collaboration in various multilateral groupings,” he said.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

The U.S., India and several other world powers have been discussing the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

