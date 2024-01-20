GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EAM Jaishankar meets newly-appointed Bangladesh Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister says he is looking forward to receive the new Bangladesh Foreign Minister in Delhi soon

January 20, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Kampala

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets with his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets with his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday met newly-appointed Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Uganda’s capital Kampala and hailed the bilateral relations, which are “growing from strength to strength”.

Mr. Jaishankar met his Bangladeshi counterpart in the Ugandan capital on the sidelines of the two-day Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which began on Friday.

He also congratulated Dr. Mahmud on being appointed as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh as the two leaders are meeting for the first time after the new government took over in India’s neighbourhood earlier this month.

“So glad to meet with my new Bangladesh counterpart FM Dr Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala today. Congratulated him on his appointment and wished him all success.... India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength. Look forward to receiving him in Delhi soon,” Mr. Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting along with a photo.

On January 7, Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina’s government secured a fourth consecutive term in a landslide win in general elections.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership. The partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond.”

