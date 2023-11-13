ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar meets former British premier Tony Blair; discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation

November 13, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - London

Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the U.K. with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give "new impetus to the friendly ties"

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (r) with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on November 13 met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair here and discussed bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa.

Mr. Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the U.K. with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give "new impetus to the friendly ties".

"Nice to catch up with former UK PM Tony Blair this morning. Discussed our bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X (formerly, Twitter).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Blair served as British premier from 1997 to 2007 and as envoy for the Middle East Quartet comprising the U.N., the U.S., the European Union, and Russia from 2007 to 2015.

The Quartet, established to help mediate Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, has been largely inactive in recent years.

According to Israeli media reports, Tel Aviv is seeking to appoint Mr. Blair as a humanitarian coordinator for the war-torn Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted Mr. Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar for Deepavali tea at Downing Street here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US