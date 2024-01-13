EAM Jaishankar likely to travel to Iran on January 15 amid war in Middle East

January 13, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to Iran on January 15 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during which they are expected to deliberate on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea, one of the world's most crucial waterways.

Mr. Jaishankar's planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The U.S. and the U.K. have already launched air strikes targeting the Houthi positions in Yemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthis may hit India’s oil trade | Data

The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to travel to Iran on January 15 for a short visit, people familiar with the matter said, adding the two sides are likely to deliberate on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the situation in the Red Sea.

India has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Red Sea.

The issue figured in a telephonic conversation between Mr. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 11.

How has Red Sea trouble impacted India? | Explained

The Indian Navy has already enhanced deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations in view of the maritime environment in the critical sea lanes including the North and Central Arabian Sea.

"Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said last week.

Following the airstrikes targeting the Houthi positions, U.S. President Joe Biden said he will not hesitate to direct further measures.

Also Read | Tanker with Indian crew hit by drone in Red Sea

"The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has been united and resolute," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Amir-Abdollahian are also likely to deliberate on boosting regional connectivity through the Chabahar Port.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar Port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

Explained | Reinvigorating the Chabahar port

India has been pushing for the Chabahar Port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in 2021, Jaishankar projected the Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub, including to Afghanistan.

The Chabahar Port is also seen as a key hub for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, which is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Tehran in November to co-chair a meeting of India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) along with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.