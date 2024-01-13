GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EAM Jaishankar likely to travel to Iran on January 15 amid war in Middle East

Mr. Jaishankar's planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict

January 13, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: AP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to Iran on January 15 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during which they are expected to deliberate on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea, one of the world's most crucial waterways.

Mr. Jaishankar's planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The U.S. and the U.K. have already launched air strikes targeting the Houthi positions in Yemen.

Attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthis may hit India’s oil trade | Data 

The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to travel to Iran on January 15 for a short visit, people familiar with the matter said, adding the two sides are likely to deliberate on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the situation in the Red Sea.

India has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Red Sea.

The issue figured in a telephonic conversation between Mr. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 11.

How has Red Sea trouble impacted India? | Explained 

The Indian Navy has already enhanced deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations in view of the maritime environment in the critical sea lanes including the North and Central Arabian Sea.

"Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said last week.

Following the airstrikes targeting the Houthi positions, U.S. President Joe Biden said he will not hesitate to direct further measures.

Also Read | Tanker with Indian crew hit by drone in Red Sea

"The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has been united and resolute," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Amir-Abdollahian are also likely to deliberate on boosting regional connectivity through the Chabahar Port.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar Port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

Explained | Reinvigorating the Chabahar port 

India has been pushing for the Chabahar Port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in 2021, Jaishankar projected the Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub, including to Afghanistan.

The Chabahar Port is also seen as a key hub for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, which is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Tehran in November to co-chair a meeting of India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) along with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

Related Topics

India / Iran / Yemen / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.