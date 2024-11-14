ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE on official visit

Published - November 14, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Dubai

Mr. Jaishankar was received by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, on his arrival in the country

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday (November 14, 2024) arrived in the UAE for an official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

Mr. Jaishankar was received by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, on his arrival in the country.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Dubai said: "External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit."

"Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations," it said.

Mr. Jaishankar had earlier visited the UAE in June this year.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972.

